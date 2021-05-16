PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issues Earnings Results

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. PubMatic updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

