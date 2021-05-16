PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$46 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.94 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PubMatic stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.91. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

