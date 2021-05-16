Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $26.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.31.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,875 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 122,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,124,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Pure Storage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,227,000 after purchasing an additional 256,895 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 4,860,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,316. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

