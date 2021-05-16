Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Danaos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAC. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of DAC opened at $58.17 on Friday. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

