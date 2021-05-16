Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Issued By Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.56.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$32.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.94.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 2,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

