Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issued By KeyCorp

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.50. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

