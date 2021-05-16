Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Lifted by Analyst

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MAA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

NYSE:MAA opened at $156.75 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

