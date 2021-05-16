Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Increased by Analyst

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Textainer Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Shares of TGH opened at $28.49 on Friday. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Textainer Group by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 38,661 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Textainer Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after acquiring an additional 33,047 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

