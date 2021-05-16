Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $7,493,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 203,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 769.23%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

