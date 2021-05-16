Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

NYSE:HLI opened at $74.00 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,562,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,466,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 298,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

