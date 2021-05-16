Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Open Lending Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Open Lending in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LPRO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

