Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Lifted by Analyst

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioNTech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.38. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s FY2021 earnings at $30.38 EPS.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $192.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.86. BioNTech has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $213.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

