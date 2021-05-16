Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Increased by Analyst

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,538 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.