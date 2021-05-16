Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Cut by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

WEN opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

