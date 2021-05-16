QANplatform Price Up 94.9% Over Last Week (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 94.9% higher against the US dollar. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $9,818.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QANplatform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00086481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.45 or 0.01088848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00062345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00115201 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

