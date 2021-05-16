Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price raised by Barclays from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Shares of QRVO opened at $171.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

