Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $206,983.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $23.43 million and $206,983.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,436.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.68 or 0.07621388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.01 or 0.02428215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.56 or 0.00635871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00200484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.17 or 0.00821773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.66 or 0.00672102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.71 or 0.00566449 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,978,879 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.