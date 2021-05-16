Quest Resource (QRHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. On average, analysts expect Quest Resource to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quest Resource stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.58.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $41,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,879 shares of company stock valued at $148,913 over the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

