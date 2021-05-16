Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.39%.

Shares of Rakuten Group stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rakuten Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

