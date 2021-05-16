Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lifted to Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Range Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Range Resources stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

