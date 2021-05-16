Raven Protocol Trading Up 121.9% Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $117,417.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 121.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00090327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.40 or 0.00512605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00232052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004869 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.08 or 0.01164215 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040989 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

