Raymond James Boosts Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target to $11.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 586 shares of company stock worth $4,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

