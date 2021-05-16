Raymond James Boosts Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $27.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

STWD opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after buying an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after buying an additional 149,497 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

