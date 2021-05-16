Raymond James Raises Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$5.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.42.

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$4.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$889.68 million and a P/E ratio of 95.00. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$4.80.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

