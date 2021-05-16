Raymond James Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.31.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.12 and a 1 year high of C$16.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

