Raymond James Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$22.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OR. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.89.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$16.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.71 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total transaction of C$1,098,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,999,034.19. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,343.57. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

