Raymond James Trims Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price to C$11.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.81.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.89. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.37%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

