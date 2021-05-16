Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $406,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.