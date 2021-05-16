Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after buying an additional 1,971,984 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,035,000 after purchasing an additional 311,620 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

