Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,032 shares of company stock valued at $25,792,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.