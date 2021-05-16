Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $357,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 39.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 162.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $122.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

