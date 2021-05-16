Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,090 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,112,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,199,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,979,000 after buying an additional 136,278 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $118.95 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

