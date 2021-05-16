Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $69.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

