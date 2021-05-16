Raymond James Weighs in on 5N Plus Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

5N Plus stock opened at C$2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$229.60 million and a PE ratio of 88.13. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

