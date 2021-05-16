Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.73.

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

