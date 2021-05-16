Reef Price Reaches $0.0404 on Top Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $512.25 million and approximately $157.96 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00088081 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00106903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00020544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $529.10 or 0.01092184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00064103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00113885 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

