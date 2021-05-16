Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.78.

RGA stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

