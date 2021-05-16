Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

RLAY stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

