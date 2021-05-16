Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

