Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 359,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,169,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,774,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 178,889 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

REGI opened at $63.17 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

