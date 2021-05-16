Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CHK opened at $48.87 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.94.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $484,000.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

