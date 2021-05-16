Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will announce sales of $108.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.41 million and the highest is $111.29 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $96.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $436.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.31 million to $444.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $454.78 million, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $466.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

