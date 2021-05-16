Reviewing Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) & Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Altabancorp and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altabancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altabancorp currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.91%. Given Altabancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altabancorp is more favorable than Citizens.

Volatility and Risk

Altabancorp has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altabancorp and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altabancorp 33.10% 12.77% 1.59% Citizens 13.11% 5.70% 0.51%

Dividends

Altabancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Altabancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altabancorp and Citizens’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altabancorp $134.23 million 6.07 $44.32 million $2.33 18.52 Citizens $45.11 million 2.36 $5.90 million N/A N/A

Altabancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Altabancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Altabancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altabancorp beats Citizens on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate, residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, home equity and improvement, automobile, debt consolidation, general consumer, and small business association loans, as well as construction, acquisition, and development loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides investment securities, such as the U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's check, money order, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 25 retail branches located in Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, Cache, Box Elder, and Washington Counties in Utah and in Preston, Idaho. The company was formerly known as People's Utah Bancorp and changed its name to Altabancorp in July 2020. Altabancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet and mobile banking services. It operates a principal office in downtown Philadelphia, Mississippi; and 28 additional branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Lafayette, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

