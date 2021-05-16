Reviewing Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Fulton Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 18.30% 7.75% 0.76% Old Point Financial 12.67% 6.03% 0.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulton Financial and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.04 billion 2.77 $226.34 million $1.39 12.78 Old Point Financial $54.32 million 2.13 $7.86 million N/A N/A

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fulton Financial pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fulton Financial and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.47%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Old Point Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment lease financing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. Fulton Financial Corporation provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. The company operated branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company provides retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 16 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

