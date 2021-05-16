RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $183.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of -0.47. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

