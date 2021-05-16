Richard Hodges Raborn Sells 190 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $29,831.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $159.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after purchasing an additional 76,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,216 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,774,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.