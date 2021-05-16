Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RBA. Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.86.

RBA stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after buying an additional 1,413,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $83,537,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after buying an additional 1,056,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,467,000 after buying an additional 906,030 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

