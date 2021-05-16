Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Up 9.8%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.72. 39,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,492,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

