Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $894.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,900 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after acquiring an additional 444,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 224,756 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

