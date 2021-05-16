Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Lowered to $18.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

